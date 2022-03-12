Time for Spring
March is such a tease. One day it’s 50-F degrees and you’re outside with jacket unbuttoned. The next, there is seven inches of snow on the ground and you’re scraping ice off the windshield…again. Daylight lengthens, blackbirds reappear, but that’s pretty much it for evidence of a changing season. What really shifts in March is the anticipation. You’re closer to spring now. You know that soon salamanders will be moving to breeding ponds, that the woodcock will wing its way to the neighbor’s field, that you’ll find skunk cabbage opening along the stream when the snow melts. And it’s all worth the wait.
Tips & Techniques– This piece was inspired by Welsh explorer-artist Olivia Tonge (1858-1949). At age 50, Tonge set off alone on multiyear trips to explore India and Pakistan. She filled 16 sketchbooks with an assortment of birds, amphibians, reptiles, insects, and plants, juxtaposed with jewelry, food, people, and cultural objects. My takeaway is not to shy away from including a variety of subjects in your sketchbook. Paint what strikes you, especially if you are traveling! Push yourself to paint different textures and arrange different elements on a page. You’ll learn and improve your skills when you do and you’ll come away with an engaging record of your experiences.
Hello Jean, Another amazing piece- I love the watch too- symbolizing that time marches on??? Marjolein Bastin a Dutch artist often has objects in her nature art too, like garden tools and rain barrels, so cool. I was just thinking of doing a signs of spring piece- in the last 2 weeks we have had wood frogs breeding along with spotted salamanders and yesterday I saw my first Mourning Cloaks and Eastern Tailed Blue butterflies here in Virginia. I have been reading your old posts and want to thank you so much for sharing your techniques!!! Your work is so inspiring!!
Your sketchbook pages are a delight. Interesting comment about the “watch” (my favorite part of this sketch)-the previous comment mentioned the watch symbolizing “time marches on”. My thought about it was turning the clocks ahead. Whatever your meaning was, the painting is awesome!
Your lovely image celebrates our “Spring Forward” tomorrow night! I can’t wait for spring, as we get another foot of snow in Vermont!
Beautiful page and very inspiring message about including objects together with nature sketches! The clock is meaningful to me as my grandfather was always fixing clocks & watches. I have one of his pocket watches as a keepsake and sketched it once. I also like antique keys, European windows & doors. I’ll be looking forward to adding them to my sketches when they fit with my theme. Thanks for the wonderful inspiration!
I love this -and love the lesson for today about mixing things together. I’m goin g to look up your explorer-I’ve never heard of her- and learn more. I often shy away from mixing things together on a page. Love your layout!
Oh how I love this page! How did you discover Olivia Tonge? Is there a biography about her? I really found it fascinating to hear about her work and travels! And it’s fun to see how it influenced your thoughts on this page….the pocket watch addition is so cool!! 😀
Love love this inspired collection of objects, man made and nature made all, of course, Jean made! What an excellent reminder to look beyond the obvious to inspire journal pages. This was a “duh” moment for me, and good to remember that journal pages are a wonder way to share memories and tell stories. Always always love your work, Jean!
This page is so inspiring.! So much happens this time of year! Not to mention as you did, the constant fluctuations in the weather. As soon as March 1st arrives each year, my mind goes into Spring mode! Seeing your sketches here makes me anticipate springs arrival all the more! Beautiful! Just beautiful!
Wonderful teaching and philosophy Jean!