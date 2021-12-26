Amidst the hustle of holiday preparations and merriment, I stole a few minutes of quiet out in the neighboring field on a sunny afternoon. A chattering flock of juncos were my only companions as I made my way around the grove of white pines that are slowly taking over the tangled meadow. I appreciate these moments for the simple joys they offer, and I wish you the same this holiday season and throughout the year.

Tips and Techniques– Although the sun was shining, the wind made 30֯ F feel like 20֯ F. I brought only my sketchbook and a pen outside, determined to find something to draw, but with no idea about what that might be. The sense of discovery is part of what makes heading out fun. At times like this, look for something simple to sketch; something you know you can capture in 10 minutes or less. I roughed in the white pines and some basic shapes for the birds, knowing that I could add details later from the comfort and warmth of indoors while watching juncos at my bird feeders.