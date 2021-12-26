Simple Joys
Amidst the hustle of holiday preparations and merriment, I stole a few minutes of quiet out in the neighboring field on a sunny afternoon. A chattering flock of juncos were my only companions as I made my way around the grove of white pines that are slowly taking over the tangled meadow. I appreciate these moments for the simple joys they offer, and I wish you the same this holiday season and throughout the year.
Tips and Techniques– Although the sun was shining, the wind made 30֯ F feel like 20֯ F. I brought only my sketchbook and a pen outside, determined to find something to draw, but with no idea about what that might be. The sense of discovery is part of what makes heading out fun. At times like this, look for something simple to sketch; something you know you can capture in 10 minutes or less. I roughed in the white pines and some basic shapes for the birds, knowing that I could add details later from the comfort and warmth of indoors while watching juncos at my bird feeders.
Beautiful, Jean. ❤️🎄
Thanks Dari!
Simple, peaceful, beautiful.
I admire your talent so much.
Thanks for sharing.
Best in the new year.
Thank you Chris. I appreciate it!
So beautiful! Best wishes for a wonderful 2022!
Thank you!
Beautiful Jean ! Merry Christmas and Happiest New Year wishes to you and yours from our family in Southwestern Ontario. Cheerio, Chris
Happy New Year to you and yours, Chris. Thanks for following.
Lovely. Thank you Jean. Merry Xmas and all the best for the New Year to you and your family.
Thanks Sandi– I appreciate your support!
Love the beauty and simplicity of your work. Hoping that I get another chance to paint with you again in the new year. Peace and health to you and your family.
That would be nice Denise. Glad to meet you in person this year. Happy New Year!
So pretty! I love these Dark-eyed Juncos.
Thanks much!