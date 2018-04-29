Paint Box Colors

Ranunculus blooms in a riot of paint box reds and pinks. Brightening the countertop, they are perfect for April, when the Northeast is slowly greening, but I am impatient for more.

Ranunculus / Watercolor
Tips and Techniques: Here’s a look at my basic kit:

  • 2 Micron archival pens, black, 02 and 005
  • 3 Escota Versatil travel watercolor brushes, sizes 2, 6, 12
  • 2 Staedtler Mars Lumograph pencils, F and 2B
  • pencil sharpener
  • Watercolors (Winsor Newton and Daniel Smith) in an altered Schmincke tin: cobalt blue, phthalo blue, ultramarine blue, indanthrone blue, phthalo green*, sap green, carmine red*, quin rose, alizarin crimson, pyrol orange, burnt umber, burnt sienna, raw umber, yellow ochre, quin gold, aureolin yellow, lemon yellow*, Hansa yellow medium (*these colors are fairly new to me, so they’re still in the testing phase.)
  • Small spray bottle for pre-wetting my paints, small jar with a lid for water
  • Scrap piece of paper for testing colors
  • Extra: Princeton Neptune 1/4-inch dagger brush (nice for the fine foliage of this flower)
