Four Tips for Sketching Outside
Just as the lovely irises bloom each year, the deer flies and black flies hatch. It makes misery of sketching among the graceful petals. I’m pretty sure this page was not worth the bug bites, but it’s all I have to share until I brave heading out again.
Tips & Techniques– As much as I love sketching outside, I have my limits. Sometimes it’s just too hot, cold, windy, buggy, — (fill in the blank). But I have developed a few simple workarounds for sketching in challenging conditions. Hopefully, they’ll work for you, too.
- Skip the pencil and eraser. If you typically work in pencil first and then trace your lines in ink, try working directly in pen. This saves time and fuss but means that you must accept some wonky imperfection. It’s a sketchbook after all.
- Sketch out, paint in. When it’s very hot or very cold, this is an excellent option. You still get the direct experience with your subject, which will translate to the page far better than working from a photo. Snap a photo for a color reference or make color notes on your page.
- Prepare as best you can. Take note of potential challenges so you can avoid getting stymied by them. In summer: add a hat, sunscreen, water, and bug spray (as needed) to your sketch kit.
- Abort the mission when necessary. I sometimes head out with the best intentions and come home empty handed. It’s disappointing but sometimes it’s better than a frustrating sketch.
I went outside to try to paint my irises last week. There were no bugs, no wind, no “interference” to speak of, and I could only dream that my sketch would look half as good as this. Maybe I should try again when the bugs are out!
Jean this iris w/c is just lovely!
Thank you for the good tips!
The sketch is still beautiful and inspiring! TY!
Thank you for your tips- especially the one about using a pen. I will certainly give that a go.
Oh your irises are wonderful!! Our are almost past. Too hot now. Your artwork is so encouraging. Feeds my heart
Despite the pesky biting bugs you still managed to pull out a beautiful page. I’m so easily distracted outdoors (and indoors too) that it’s just easier for me to take photos, maybe write down notes and go back indoors to sketch. I’ve found that I enjoy trying to take “good” photos of pollinating insects on the plants — capture them forever — and go home to draw them.
Jean, I so love it when your emails come in! You’re such an inspiration, both in your reflective, personal comments and your tips for technique. You’ve been in my life for a couple of years, and you really have enriched my journey.
A retired teacher (2019😊), I started nature journaling for myself, instead of doing it with students. I heard about the Maine Master Naturalist Program when I went to a workshop at Schoodic Peninsula. That was pre-covid. Knowing that journaling was a big component of the course, I decided to give nature journaling more attention, to give it a larger chunks of my days. This was a gift to myself.
I live in central Maine, and Sarah Firth has been a good friend for many, many years. She told me about you and gave me your book. Then, I participated in your workshop in the International Journaling Week. You drew me in, and I’ve been inspired by you ever since!
I’m learning how to draw and paint with your tips in mind, but almost all of my journaling this year are assignments for MMNP. Because if what I’ve learned from you, I use grid lines, maps, layers, shadows…. but the best part is that you’ve shared your joy.
Sarah and I hope to attend your workshop at Hog Island next summer, or maybe sooner if you are up this way. Thank you for all that you do, Liz Sent from my iPad
Thank you for these tips. The hardest of these for me is to walk away. I have found a way to make it easier to walk away is to take photos of the piece I want to work on. I try to capture it from many angles as well as detailed photos.
Beautiful iris, well worth battling biting bugs! But your tips of advice to keep on sketching despite the elements, including winged marauders is spot on! We are about to enter our annual gnat bloom time of year, when I only wish to be “out there” in gale force winds. To keep the pint sized bugger from crawling into my ears and nose and mouth I pull,out ear plugs and face mask, but they still manage to bite mercilessly! Ah summer!