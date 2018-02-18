It was like a crime scene: the beauty lay on the floor, mangled and broken; a mess of soil and tangle of roots lay about her. Alas, it was the amaryllis’s own radiance that did her in. Her blossoms grown so heavy atop the three-foot stalk that she tumbled off the table to the floor just two days after opening. Stricken in her prime— and while having her portrait painted!— I salvaged what I could, dissected one flower for study, and finished these pages.
I have spent the last month astonished by this plant, and now, am so grateful that I made time for these journal paintings before the fall (see the first painting here).
Tips and Techniques– Here are two very different approaches to painting flowers. In the first carefully-rendered ink drawing, I used a Micron pen (size 02), and then added a few layers of watercolor. I love the pen drawing for capturing the unfurling blossoms and twisted sepals. Once the flowers opened, I wanted a more exuberant approach, so I used layers of very loose washes, combining negative and positive painting techniques to bring out the flowers. I wish I had left more white or masked some white areas at the start, particularly for the stamens…notice how much more light-filled the tight drawing is, simply because I left more white. It’s good reminder for next time: let the paper play its part in the piece.
Absolutely beautiful, Jean!! 🌸❤️
Thanks Pattyann!
Jean, I love how you show the contrast of these 2 techniques. I strive to paint in a looser style but detail is what I seem to enjoy.
Me too. It’s taken me a long time to loosen up, but I still enjoy the details of a tight drawing.
Stunning, Jean. Thank you for describing your two different approaches.
Hi Cheryl- Thanks. I’m glad I had a chance to approach it both ways. I did the initial bulb painting with a more detailed approach too and wanted to mirror that. But the flowers just seemed way too outrageous to render them tightly.
Love both of these!
Your example is inspiring. I like what you shared in words and pictures.
Thanks Janet! Congrats on your book!! What an accomplishment.
Ah, but together they sing! They are complete!!
I do like seeing them together. They both work in their own ways.
This is gorgeous, Jean! 😍 And thanks so much for sharing a bit of your process and approach!
Thanks Charlie- Did I just see that you published a book? Congrats on your many successes with Doodlewash.