I walked out and found the nest in the gravel driveway, not by the step as the poem says, but close enough.
Nest by Marianne Boruch
I walked out, and the nest
was already there by the step. Woven basket
of a saint
sent back to life as a bird
who proceeded to make
a mess of things. Wind
right through it, and any eggs
long vanished. But in my hand it was
intricate pleasure, even the thorny reeds
softened in the weave. And the fading
leaf mold, hardly
itself anymore, merely a trick
of light, if light
can be tricked. Deep in a life
is another life. I walked out, the nest
already by the step.
Poem copyright © 1996 by Marianne Boruch, whose most recent book of poetry is “Poems: New and Selected,” Oberlin College Press, 2004.
What a lovely post, Jean💕
Thank you! Glad you liked it.
Beautiful sketch and poem, and even more beautiful together, very soothing and sweet. Thank you.
You are very welcome. I’m glad they fit so well together.
wonderful! poem and art. Happy draw a bird day!
Thanks– I did this without thinking that it was Inktober or Draw a Bird day. I just needed to get back to basics.
OUTSTANDING!
Thanks Lin– Hope all is well with you!
Absolutely beautiful, for eye, mind, and soul.
Thanks Cathy. It’s nice when things turn out that way.
I love your drawing and the poem is a perfect for it – beautiful work….
Thanks Evelyn! I was happy with the way they fit together.
It’s a beautiful poem, enhanced by your drawing, and vice versa. Nests have so much symbolism…
Yes indeed. This nest was pretty messy, too, so I wasn’t sure how it was going to turn out…the poem was perfect for it.
Simple, beautiful, delicate …nature. You have captured it Jean.
so beautifully captured. Such intricate work. A nest has been on my list for ages. I really should get in and try one for inktober. Truly beautiful and inspirational.
If you have a nest, why not give it a go! My advice is to keep it loose at first and keep your hand moving, following the general shape of the nest. Once you have the basic structure, you can start to pick out strands and get more detailed. The bird has done most of the work for you– the thing of beauty is already created.
Such amazing creations from amazing creatures.
Such a pleasing page! Great work,I love your drawing. You have reminded me that I have a nest in a box somewhere,might get it out and look at it!
I have another two in boxes that were recently given to me… sounds like there are nests in store for both of us.
Lovely sketch of found nest.
A beautiful sketch/drawing!! i’ve quietly come to your blog for a long time, enjoying each entry…but especially nests. They speak to something in my soul! This poem and drawing so belong together. I love both! Thanks for sharing.
Thanks Bonnie- I appreciate you reaching out and following my blog. As you know, I love finding and sketching nests. My sister-in-law recently brought me two, so more are to come.