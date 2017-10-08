Nest

I walked out and found the nest in the gravel driveway, not by the step as the poem says, but close enough.
Nest by Marianne Boruch

I walked out, and the nest
was already there by the step. Woven basket
of a saint
sent back to life as a bird
who proceeded to make
a mess of things. Wind
right through it, and any eggs
long vanished. But in my hand it was
intricate pleasure, even the thorny reeds
softened in the weave. And the fading
leaf mold, hardly
itself anymore, merely a trick
of light, if light
can be tricked. Deep in a life
is another life. I walked out, the nest
already by the step.

Poem copyright © 1996 by Marianne Boruch, whose most recent book of poetry is “Poems: New and Selected,” Oberlin College Press, 2004. 

23 thoughts on “Nest

  9. so beautifully captured. Such intricate work. A nest has been on my list for ages. I really should get in and try one for inktober. Truly beautiful and inspirational.

    • If you have a nest, why not give it a go! My advice is to keep it loose at first and keep your hand moving, following the general shape of the nest. Once you have the basic structure, you can start to pick out strands and get more detailed. The bird has done most of the work for you– the thing of beauty is already created.

  13. A beautiful sketch/drawing!! i’ve quietly come to your blog for a long time, enjoying each entry…but especially nests. They speak to something in my soul! This poem and drawing so belong together. I love both! Thanks for sharing.

