Revisiting the Southwest

Can a painting evoke a place, a memory, a moment in time? On a cold winter’s day, this piece certainly gave me a chance to revisit a trip to the Southwest that my family took a few years ago. During a long day hike at Arches National Park, we were surrounded by towering sandstone walls and incredible rock formations. After the first two miles, the crowds thinned and the trail became primitive, with steep climbs and descents. At times, we were alone in that wild expanse of sandstone and sky. A rare gift. Of course, it’s cold at Arches at this time of year, too. But I can still envision it just as it was on that warm, memorable day.

Tips and Techniques– Using a grid is a great way to capture a sense of place. I typically grid my paper in pencil before heading out on a hike or travels to a new place. Then I fill in the squares as I go, combining boxes to suit the shape of my subjects. The grid provides a useful structure that holds the smaller sketches together. Find more grid pages here and here.

