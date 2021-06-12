Burning Twice as Bright
I have been waiting for my Oriental poppies to bloom for two years. I am not disappointed. Their papery thin, flaming orange-red petals are outrageous in the garden. Still, some of the blossoms lasted only days. A few were knocked out by heat. Others by heavy rain. Only two of eight remain. Alas, I’ll content myself with these, plant more perhaps, and paint them again next June.
Tips and Techniques– For the strong warm reds and depth of color poppies demand, I tapped the intense colors of Dr. Ph. Martin’s Hydrus Fine Art Watercolors. I have a small set that I rarely use but were perfect for this. I chose permanent red, Hansa deep yellow, and alizarin crimson along with two yellows that are in my regular watercolor set, Hansa yellow and aureolin. I love aureolin because it is highly transparent and you can layer it easily to add warmth to reds or greens. I suspect cadmium red would also work well for poppies, though I don’t own it because it is more opaque than I like.
LOVE this…..beautiful job Jean!
Beautiful use of your colors to capture the fleeting beauty of poppies, all the more reason to love them. They are such showy ladies of the garden, feels like they are all dressed up in beautiful hats for all the world to see. Thank you
Absolutely gorgeous! Is your ink line added before color washes or after?
We have lots of deer come through our property who are attracted blooms. I’m only able to have daffodils and peonies for a early and late spring splash of color.
I’ve had BRUSHO crystals and used them along with DS or WN. For awhile I stopped using the BRUSHOS but came back recently. I love the transparency and intensity. Sometimes I use them exclusively but most often, in addition to my other traditional brands.
I’ve been trying for a couple of years to perfect painting the color of these poppies. You seem to have nailed it, no surprise! I’m making note of this post, and will give painting my poppies one more try. Thanks for your ever inspiring tips and techniques.
Ah – the rare but oh so necessary Dr. Ph Martins! I only recently bought a new set, I still had an ancient few tiny bottles from the 80s !! Gorgeous poppies… ❤️