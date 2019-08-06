Watercolor Artist – Open Book

Posted on by

I am excited to share with you that Watercolor Artist Magazine selected one of my journal pages for its Open Book feature in the October issue. Each issue looks inside an artist’s sketchbook and includes one page and a bit of insight from the artist. The October issue is full of terrific articles on plein air and nature painting, so this is an ideal fit. I’m honored to be included!

39 thoughts on “Watercolor Artist – Open Book

  8. YAY!! How cool is that?!?!? They chose wisely – knowing that you will inspire many more to choose this wonderful medium!!! ❤ Congrats to you!!

    Reply

  9. Your journal entries are always amazing. Each one when it arrives gives me a WOW! moment. Thank you and WaTercolor Magazine made a great choice!

    Reply

  11. This is awesome! What an honor! They made a good choice👍 I enjoy each and every sketch and always look forward to them. I where can I get a copy?

    Reply

  13. Awesome news! Congratulations Jean! You are so talented and so generous in teaching us your techniques. I’m so happy for you and can’t wait to get the magazine.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s